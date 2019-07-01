Syracuse Students Restore 1955 Thunderbird

A 1955 Thunderbird has recently been restored by East Syracuse Minoa Central High School students. They are now looking to raffle it off.

CNY Central reports that the restore was all part of the high schools Automotive Technology program. Students work on about 275 vehicles a year, most belonging to high school staff. Students do live work including tires, batteries, brakes, oil changes and light mechanical work.

They are raffling this beautiful car off on July 21st. The Thunderbird will be at the Syracuse Nationals this July before the raffle.

“We just happen to work on cars because they’re cool and they fit in the garage. But the skills and abilities students develop in here can transfer to numerous trades. Cars, boats, trains or planes—it doesn’t matter—it’s all a similar process,” explained automotive technology teacher Ryan Beckley in a press release."

Raffle tickets are $10 each, 3 for $25 or 15 for $100. You can buy them on the Spartan Garage’s website at or by contacting technology teacher Ryan Beckley at rbeckley@esmschools.org or 315-434-3313.