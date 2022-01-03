5 Simple Ways To Prepare Your Vehicle For Winter

Every year it snow and a few of us in Buffalo wake up with an attitude and forget that winter was on the way or that it exist here but the truth is people are never really prepared for the winter when it comes or we just don't want to see it.

Get our free mobile app

Of course, being prepared in Buffalo means new coat, boots, gloves, thermals, shovel, snow blower and a few other things. But to me one of the most important things you need to properly prepare for the winter is your vehicle.

As a woman who grew up with a family who owns automotive and collision shops I have been blessed to learn about the proper up keep of a vehicle since a kid. Also, as a woman I didn't realize how many women (and men) didn't know how to properly prepare their vehicles for the winter months until I spoke with my Uncle. During our conversation which turned into a brief interview I decided to ask him the Top 5 Things Ladies (and Men) should be doing to have their cars prepared for the winter. Well let’s get in to them.

Getty Images

Tires

In these Buffalo winter streets, it is a must that in order to roll not just through the potholes you must also be able to roll through the snow, ice and stop on time. My Uncle shared that you must check your tires tread and to make sure you inspect your tires air pressure. During the cold weather the pressure will change so attention to details of your tires is important. He suggested that to better maneuver in these Buffalo streets one should consider buying snow tires. Good Tires is a must, don't cheat yourself in this area.

Battery

Just like your tires when the weather is cold the pressure of the tires goes down so when it comes to the battery during the winter months and battery capacity lessons in the winter. It is a must that you check your battery connections. Have a professional check your battery fluids and connections, you want to make sure that the connections are tight and free from any corrosion.

Coolant

This here is something that some may not pay attention to but you must, lets talk about coolant! Your coolant levels need to be checked. My uncle has shared with me that in the event that your coolant level s ever you can add a 50/50 solution of coolant and water to maintain the necessary antifreeze capability. If you are not sure how to do this, you can seek assistance to do so.

Mumemories

Washer Fluid

During the summer many place water into their windshield reservoir but it’s important that you fill your reservoir with a winter cleaning solution that is formulated to prevent it from freezing. You do not want water in there during that this time!

Winter Supply Box

Last this is something my uncle stress to me is having a winter supply box in my vehicles. This is not just important for your car but for your safety as well. This box should be full of items you would need in the event something goes wrong. This box can make all the difference in case of an emergency. Some items I suggest you have are the flowing:

Jumper Cables, flashlight, road flares, a first-aid kit, a blanket, a change of warm clothes, extra pairs of gloves, shovel, phone pre charged disposable emergency charger, a bag of sand (for traction), an extra ice scraper and some high-energy snacks. These are just a few items to place in the box.

Spencer Platt

These are just my Top 5 things us ladies (and men) should be doing to have their cars prepared for the winter. If you have any tips please feel free to share with us at @937WBLK #TheGoGettaTop5 @ADRIVTheGoGetta

Thank you to Mr. B's Auto Sales and Services located at 1009 E Ferry St, Buffalo on helping with the Top 5!

Listen To ADRI.V The Go Getta Every Friday And Saturday 10PM-2AM

Stay connected to ADRI V. on Instagram- CLICK HERE

Stay Connected to ADRI.V on Facebook- CLICK HERE

Stay Connected To ADRI.V on Twitter- CLICK HERE