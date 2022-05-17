They are receiving hundreds of e-mail messages every hour.

New York State Supreme Court Justice Patrick McAllister's deadline to make a ruling on the final Congressional District maps is Friday, May 20, 2022. That means that the public comment period ends this Wednesday.

Comments may be sent to the Court via the following methods:

Facsimile: Written comments may be faxed to the Court at: (607) 622.8244

NYSCEF Submission: This is available to legal professionals

E-mail: Electronic mail should be sent to: bwise@nycourts.gov.

Regardless of the method, the deadline cannot be extended. All submissions must be received by the Court by 5 p.m. on May 18th, 2022. That leaves the staff time to print and prepare the statements for Judge McAllister's review and ruling on the maps.

Redistricting New York FILE - Judge Patrick McAllister listens to arguments during a hearing in court, Thursday, March, 31, 2022 in Bath, N.Y. New York will now hold its congressional and state Senate primaries on Aug. 23, a McAllister ruled Friday. (Vaughn Golden/WSKG via AP, Pool, File) loading...

The latest maps were redrawn by a map "master," after the New York State Court of Appeals ruled the last round of maps to be unconstitutional in New York.

An independent commission of Democrats and Republicans in New York had failed to come up with a set of maps on which both sides agreed. The resulting series, according to the Court, unfairly favored Democrats. Similar rulings had been made in other states.

The new maps, drawn last week, combined several districts in the state that had previously been separated.

Top 9 Corrupt New York Politicians The resignation of New York Lt. Governor Brian Benjamin is the latest in a long line of political corruption in New York State. Over the past two decades, we here in New York have elected more than 30 current or former politicians to positions where they would later be convicted of various acts of corruption. Here are the Top 9.

7 Great Art Museums To Visit In New York State Outside Of NYC New York City is the home to many art museums, including the Museum of Modern Art, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Guggenheim. But there are many world-class art museums in Upstate New York, most of them within driving distance from Central New York. Here are seven of them.

WIBX Radiothon Heart Run and Walk 2022! America’s Greatest Heart Run and Walk Weekend is here! The WIBX Heart Radiothon is taking place May 6 from 6 AM-6 PM and May 7 from 7 AM-1 PM.

You can make your donation by calling 866-716-9429

After being held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s run and walk will be taking place as an in-person event at a new location.

The Heart Run and Walk will be held on Saturday, May 7 at Accelerate Sports on Judd Road in Whitestown.