Deadline for Public Comment Period on Congressional Maps is May 18, 2022 at 5pm ET
They are receiving hundreds of e-mail messages every hour.
New York State Supreme Court Justice Patrick McAllister's deadline to make a ruling on the final Congressional District maps is Friday, May 20, 2022. That means that the public comment period ends this Wednesday.
Comments may be sent to the Court via the following methods:
- Facsimile: Written comments may be faxed to the Court at: (607) 622.8244
- NYSCEF Submission: This is available to legal professionals
- E-mail: Electronic mail should be sent to: bwise@nycourts.gov.
Regardless of the method, the deadline cannot be extended. All submissions must be received by the Court by 5 p.m. on May 18th, 2022. That leaves the staff time to print and prepare the statements for Judge McAllister's review and ruling on the maps.
The latest maps were redrawn by a map "master," after the New York State Court of Appeals ruled the last round of maps to be unconstitutional in New York.
An independent commission of Democrats and Republicans in New York had failed to come up with a set of maps on which both sides agreed. The resulting series, according to the Court, unfairly favored Democrats. Similar rulings had been made in other states.
The new maps, drawn last week, combined several districts in the state that had previously been separated.
