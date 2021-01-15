2021 Has Provided Almost A Month of Cloudy Days For CNY

Everywhere you look, 2021 is suppose to be better than 2020. However, when it comes to enjoying the great big fire ball in the sky, Central New York hasn't been enjoying it much.

Currently in Central New York, we have experienced over 27 days without sunshine. Well, of course we still get the light from the sun and warmth, but it's been cloudy, raining, or snow since Christmas time.

WKTV Chief Meteorologist Bill Kardas explains that here in Central New York, we've only had one sunny day in the forecast in Utica since Christmas.

Even though we haven't experienced the sunny days, we have experienced above normal temperatures according to the National Weather Service:

2020 had a lot of negative energy attached to it, but it was one of the warmest years on record:

Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App

Lake Effect Snow Could Make Weekend Travel Slippery and Hazardous

Central New York will see a few inches of snow this weekend, with more expected in the higher elevations and around Lake Ontario. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Friday night through Sunday night in Northern Oneida, Northern Herkimer, Hamilton, Oswego, Jefferson, Fulton and Lewis Counties.

The weekend will start with rain Friday, and then change to wet snow Friday night into early Saturday in Onondaga, Madison, Oneida, Otsego counties. 1 to 4 inches of very elevation-dependent snow may fall with valleys seeing much less. Snow could cause slippery roads and hazardous travel, especially over the higher terrain.

After the first round of snowfall, lake effect snow is anticipated Saturday night and Sunday with additional snowfall accumulations, especially north of the New York Thruway.