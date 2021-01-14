Rome Memorial Hospital Updates Community On Vaccine Supply Status

Since the rollout of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines people in New York State have been eager to sign up to get it. When Governor Cuomo finally gave the okay for the 1b Phase of people to get the vaccine, demand surged even more.

Rome Memorial Hospital and other usually dependent sources of the vaccine have been wiped clean of their supply and are putting new appointments on hiatus for the time being. Rome Memorial took to their Facebook page to inform people of their current status, but also to offer tips on how people can get prepared to sign up for the next wave appointments and how to seek appointments from other future providers.

The hospital began its post informing people of the vaccine supply running out and to ask for patience until they can begin vaccinating again. In the meantime, other alternatives were provided. The post read, "The Oneida County Department of Health has vaccine and is expected to open up additional appointments at https://www.ocgov.net/."

While people are waiting for appointments to become more readily available, Rome Memorial Hospital also posted links to their Facebook post directing people to sign up for mobile alerts at their respective pharmacies, so they can be made aware of the vaccine availability. They included links to sites for Kinney Drugs, Hannaford, Price Chopper and Walgreens. All of those places are slated and preparing to make the vaccine available to the public more widespread when the time comes.

The post also offered additional tips such as, "You can also use the New York State Am I Eligible? App to find vaccination sites near you where you can schedule an appointment at https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/." Although the number has been busy and out of service due to call volume, it was provided. You can call 1-833-697-4829. We have waited this long for a vaccine, we can all wait a little longer and have patience with the hospital systems and other distributors.