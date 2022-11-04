Oh, Christmas tree. Oh, Christmas tree. How lovely are your kegs? The famous keg tree and the party to celebrate are coming back this holiday season after being gone for the last two.

The popular Genesee Brewery Keg Tree consists of 532 empty beer kegs and 25,000 lights returns. But for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, the party at the Genesse Brew House returns too.

After a couple years off, we're elated to be bringing back the Keg Tree Party at the Genesee Brew House for a festively good time with plenty of beer, local food trucks & more.

Keg Tree Tradition

The tradition of Genesee Brewery putting up the Keg Tree in Rochester began in 2013. It has been erected every year except in 2020.

This year's party will be held on Friday, December 2, from 5 PM to 9 PM with the tree/keg lighting at 6:30.

Jameson Tree at Shamrock Jack's Irish Pub

The Brew House isn't the only place in New York with an unusual tree. Shamrock Jack’s Irish Pub in Irondequoit, New York puts up a Jameson Tree every year.

The tree consists of approximately 800 empty Jameson Irish Whiskey bottles and a couple of thousand lights. The tree is dedicated to Roz, a former employee who passed away in 2020. "She would decorate the pub each holiday season and started collecting bottles a few years ago in hopes of building this tree," said John Kucko.

At Christmas her co-workers made it happen and they kept the tradition alive during the holiday season. Hopefully, they will continue to do so this year.

Saranac Keg Tree

Now if we could just get FX Matt Brewery to create their own Saranac tree. Lord knows they have plenty of room for not only the tree but the official light party too - right where they hold Saranac Thursday every summer. The same place thousands gather after the Boilermaker road race.

