2019 Saranac Thursday Lineup And Summer Concert Schedule

We can't wait for some hot summer nights at Saranac, can you?

Another season for Saranac Thursday's will soon get underway at the FX Matt Brewery. This is one of the best parts of summer in Central New York!

Gates will open at 5:30 with live music from 6:00 until 9:00.

Must be 21 or over

Admission is $5 and includes one beverage.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the United Way of the Valley and Greater Utica Area.

Here's the complete band schedule for the 2019 season of Saranac Thursday's :

May 23rd - Last Left

May 30th - Honey Suckle Vine

June 6th - Simple Props

June 13th - Follow The Muse

June 20th - Floodwood

June 27th - Beadle Brothers

July 4th - NO SARANAC THURSDAY

July 11th - Gridley Paige

July 12th - ThunderWatt

July 18th - Our Common Roots

July 25th - My So Called Band

August 1st - 3 INCH FURY

August 8th - THE BOMB Rocks

August 15th - Showtime

August 22nd - The Old Main

August 29th - Drop The 4, Formerly Ladies Drink Free

September 5th - Last Left

Please note that the parking lot adjacent to the venue won’t be available this year. Make sure to plan accordingly. We encourage ride share apps and carpools. Be safe.

#seeyouatsaranac

#SaranacJams Schedule: