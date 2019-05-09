2019 Saranac Thursday Lineup And Summer Concert Schedule
We can't wait for some hot summer nights at Saranac, can you?
Another season for Saranac Thursday's will soon get underway at the FX Matt Brewery. This is one of the best parts of summer in Central New York!
- Gates will open at 5:30 with live music from 6:00 until 9:00.
- Must be 21 or over
- Admission is $5 and includes one beverage.
- A portion of the proceeds will benefit the United Way of the Valley and Greater Utica Area.
Here's the complete band schedule for the 2019 season of Saranac Thursday's:
- May 23rd - Last Left
- May 30th - Honey Suckle Vine
- June 6th - Simple Props
- June 13th - Follow The Muse
- June 20th - Floodwood
- June 27th - Beadle Brothers
- July 4th - NO SARANAC THURSDAY
- July 11th - Gridley Paige
- July 12th - ThunderWatt
- July 18th - Our Common Roots
- July 25th - My So Called Band
- August 1st - 3 INCH FURY
- August 8th - THE BOMB Rocks
- August 15th - Showtime
- August 22nd - The Old Main
- August 29th - Drop The 4, Formerly Ladies Drink Free
- September 5th - Last Left
Please note that the parking lot adjacent to the venue won’t be available this year. Make sure to plan accordingly. We encourage ride share apps and carpools. Be safe.
#seeyouatsaranac
#SaranacJams Schedule:
- May 18, 2019 - Get the Led Out
- June 30, 2019 - Slightly Stoopid
- July 9, 2019 - Blues Traveler
- July 17, 2019 - Iration
- July 19, 2019 - Almost Queen
- July 26, 2019 - The Struts
- July 30, 2019 - Dark Star Orchestra
- August 2, 2019 - The Flaming Lips
- September 1, 2019 - Umphrey's McGee