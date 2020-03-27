Four Surfaces We Touch Every Day That Are Crawling in Germs

I'd definitely say that I'm a pretty relaxed mom. At least, I was until the coronavirus pandemic found us. I don't panic when my kid gets dirty, takes a little taste of dirt, or squishes a bug with his bare hands, so that has to count for something, right?

I do believe that exploring and getting dirty is good for a kid, but there are some things my son wants to do and I have to draw a big nope line, especially because we have a virus that nobody really knows much about except that it is an ugly one. I'm thankful that my boy no longer tries to lick shopping carts like he did when he was a baby.

According to Fox News, these are the most germ-filled things that you and I touch each and every day. Maybe we're not touching them as much these days as we did during the pre-coronavirus days, but this is something to memory bank for when our world returns to normal.