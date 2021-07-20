A Central New York mother is desperately trying to find the heartless hit and run driver who struck her son, leaving him wounded in a ditch in Cicero, New York.

Sharon Weir says her 19-year-old son was hit from behind around 9 PM on Friday, July 16 by a small white car on South Bay Road in Onondaga County. "The impact flipped him in the air backward and took both his shoes off," Weir wrote on social media.

The teen had to undergo surgery for injuries he suffered in the crash. From the pictures Weir shared, it looks like he had cuts to his head and a broken leg. Weir said a 7-year-old was with her son at the time and was also hit. No word on if the boy was injured in the accident. "They were just left there."

Credit- Sharon Weir

Weir turned to Facebook, pleading for the public's help in finding the person who owns the small white car that was on South Bay Road. Her plea has been shared more than 10,000 times. "The vehicle was headed towards Route 31 in Cicero and was last seen on South Bay Road heading in that direction. This could have been your child."

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Cicero Police department at (315) 699-3677 or the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office tip line at 315-435-3051.

Wild Rome Crash Throws Telephone Pole 100 Feet, Landing Inches From Boy's Bedroom A little boy is lucky to be alive after a wild crash near Rome caused a telephone pole to land inches from his bedroom.



Tractor Trailer Crashes Into Oriskany Falls Barn A tractor-trailer driver crashes into a barn in Oriskany Falls after losing his brakes.