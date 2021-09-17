Driver Flees Scene of Rome Hit and Run, Yet To Be Identified

The Oneida County Sherriff's office is currently investigating a hit and run that occurred the afternoon of September 17. They are looking for the driver, who ran off shortly after the accident occurred.

According to Sheriff Robert Maciol, a deputy was stopping p a 2003 Toyota RAV4 on Erie Boulevard, when the driver pulled into the Lowe’s parking lot. Maciol says the vehicle slowed down (like the driver was stopping for the deputy) but instead drove away to the back exit of the parking lot that leads to Liberty Street.

The vehicle continued on Liberty Street and ran a stop sign at the intersection with Levitt Street, and hit another vehicle just before 3PM. The woman involved in the accident was treated for minor injuries on the scene and was transported to a Rome Hospital to be examined further.

Authorities say the person driving the 2003 Toyota RAV4 has yet to be located, and they are currently looking to identify the driver.

We will continue to update this story as more details become available. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (315) 765-2755.

