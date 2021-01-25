Step inside an enchanting Scottish designed castle, complete with a wine cellar, pool, gym and even an elevator, in New York.

The Migdale Castle in Millbrook, New York was once home to the family who created the expansion of the steel industry in the late 19th century. In 1927 the estate was built for the daughter of Andrew Carnegie, who amassed a fortune in the steel industry then went on to become one of the most important philanthropists of his era. The design was based on Carnegie's Skibo Castle in Scotland.

In 2000, the current owners purchased the property and embarked on a 4-year renovation that resulted in one of Millbrook's most distinguished estates.

The Castle is approximately 34,000 square feet, spanning 4 floors, with an elevator, 29 rooms, 10 bedrooms, 17 baths and 12 fireplaces. Luxurious amenities include the indoor edgeless pool, hot tub, massage room, steam room, dry sauna, 5,000 bottle wine cellar, 13 seat media room, athletic room and golf simulator.

There's also a 5,000 square foot, 3 bedroom gatehouse with an attached studio apartment and a 10,000 square foot staff house next to the castle, with up to 6 guest apartments.

The grand terrace provides views of the 100 acres of meticulously maintained lawns and gardens with breathtaking views of the Catskill Mountains. On the 100 acres is a tennis court with cabana, a playground, multiple ponds. An adjoining 100-acre parcel boasts ponds, a large organic garden with greenhouse, orchards, crop fields, and trails.

The Migdale Castle is on the market for a mere $14 million.

