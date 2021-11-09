Be king and queen of your own castle that looks like it comes straight out of the pages of a fairytale. And yes it even has a moat.

The majestic castle, just a few hours from Central New York, not only features a moat around the 75 acres, but it also has 126-foot towers, nine bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 12 fireplaces, and unique designs everywhere you turn in the nearly 19,000 square feet home that is fit for a king.

The Woodstock Connecticut Castle was built in 2010 and is only three and a half hours from Utica, New York. It's on the market and can be all yours for a mere $35 million.

Be King & Queen of Your Own $35 Million Castle Be king & queen of your own $35 million castle surrounded by a moat only a few hours from Central New York.

Derek Jeter's Magical Waterfront Castle Take a tour of Derek Jeter's magical $13 million lakefront castle built in 1915.