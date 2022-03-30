1 Thing New York Says You Shouldn’t Do While Walking On Trails This Spring
Spring is here, despite the current chill in the air temperatures will be rising. When you go for a stroll on a trail, this is what New York advises you to do.
When the temperatures do indeed start to rise up, all of that frozen ground and ice will begin to really thaw. In fact, it is something we have already seen start to happen in New York. Well, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has a small little navigation tip when you find yourself in a muddy situation,
Be Like Your Inner Child
In other words, don't be afraid to get a little mud on your boots or pants. They advise to be smart about what you wear, just know ahead of time it will be a little bit muddy. They used the phrase "April Showers Bring May Mud". It is inevitable, but the easiest way to combat it is to walk right through it.
You Heard That Right
They provide a pretty good reason to not try to avoid the muddy area though. If you try to avoid the puddles or the muddy patches, you could be damaging things. Those trails are already carved out from years of people walking or riding on them. If you try to go to the side, which might seem natural, you could unintentionally damage some of the forest vegetation that is trying to thrive. On top of that, you just end up widening the trail.
Don't dress to impress, dress for the situation. The DEC advises you to wear waterproof footwear and just trudge on through the mud.
