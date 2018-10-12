Webb School District Issues Warning About Woman Videotaping Kids

The Town of Webb Union Free School District has issued a warning to parents after reports that a woman was seen in the community videotaping kids.

The warning, posted to the district Facebook page and sent to parents via email says:

"The Town of Webb UFSD has been working with the Town of Webb PD regarding the situation in Johnsburg where a woman was approaching children and taking photos and videos of them recently around their school and in other areas of their community. We have now been made aware that her vehicle has been spotted in our community. It has not directly affected our daily operation, campus, or students but we wanted to make you aware of this. School security and TOW PD are vigilantly watching over school grounds. Please contact the police if you witness this individual engaged in any suspicious activity. Webb and Inlet police departments are both aware of her presence and will continue to be vigilant with patrols wherever children are present."

The Facebook post links to original reporting from The Sun , which describes the woman as being " approaching children and taking photos and videos of them recently around Johnsburg Central School — as well as in stores in other area communities — has prompted officials of the school to cancel after-school activities and beef up security on school grounds, according to posts on the school’s Facebook page ."

We have reached out to the Town of Webb Police Department, and will update this story as more information becomes available.