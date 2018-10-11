Lindsey Buckingham Sues Fleetwood Mac for Firing Him

Lindsey Buckingham has filed a lawsuit against his former Fleetwood Mac bandmates for firing him earlier this year.

According to Us Weekly , Buckingham filed documents in the Los Angeles County Superior Court that claim his manager informed him in January that the band “would proceed with its upcoming and already organized 2018 to 2019 concert tour without him.”

Buckingham is suing his former bandmates -- Mick Fleetwood , Christine McVie , John McVie and Stevie Nicks -- for "breach of fiduciary duty, breach of oral contract and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage," according to the documents.

In the lawsuit, Buckingham notes that he asked the band to start its tour in November instead of August so he could finish a solo record he was working on. According to Buckingham, they refused, so he agreed to put his solo plans on hold and go on tour with the group.

Reportedly, dates were settled on, but on Jan. 28, Buckingham was told that the "tour was off” by his manager. He claims nobody from the band called him, so he tried contacting them to find out what was going on. According to court documents, they had “suddenly cut [him] off entirely” and he discovered a few days later that they “planned to tour without him."

In an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this week, Buckingham said he was told that Nicks was offended by his actions at a charity event Fleetwood Mac attended in January, and that she gave the rest of the band an ultimatum: "Either you go or she’s gonna go.” The band then decided to move on without Buckingham, who helped steer Fleetwood Mac to success in 1975, after he and Nicks joined the group on its self-titled hit album .

This is just the latest bit of drama for a band that's had its share of it over the years, including previous departures by Buckingham. Last year, he and Christine McVie released an album , along with backing by Fleetwood and John McVie, after Nicks allegedly didn't want to break from her own solo plans to work on a new Fleetwood Mac record.

Fleetwood Mac's new tour started last week, with Mike Campbell and Neil Finn as Buckingham's replacements. Buckingham's most recent tour started last week too.