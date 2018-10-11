Watch Steve Nicks Singing in ‘American Horror Story’

Stevie Nicks appeared in the latest episode of the FX TV show American Horror Story: Apocalypse , playing the role of the White Witch and singing to the leading cast.

It follows her appearance as the same character in 2014.

The story is set in a post-apocalyptic nuclear bunker where survivors thought to be important to humanity’s future struggle against each other. In a battle for supremacy between witches and warlocks, Nicks appeared at a tense moment and sang “Gypsy.”

You can watch the moment below.

Series creator Ryan Murphy previously acknowledged the amount of influence he’d taken from Nicks when putting the show together. Noting that two characters were based on her, he explained, “When I was growing up, I was always obsessed with those Stevie Nicks songs like 'Rhiannon' and 'Gypsy.’ … She’s just a wonderful, wonderful person.”

Earlier this week, Nicks was named as the alleged reason for Lindsey Buckingham 's firing from Fleetwood Mac back in April. He said in an interview that she had told band manager Irving Azoff that she didn't want to appear onstage again alongside Buckingham after she took umbrage at his behavior during an awards ceremony early this year.

Buckingham misunderstood at first and thought Nicks was quitting the band. "‘This feels funny,'" he recalled telling Azoff. "'Is Stevie leaving the band, or am I getting kicked out?’” Azoff told Buckingham he was "getting ousted" because Nicks gave the band "an ultimatum: Either you go or she’s gonna go.”