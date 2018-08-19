Utica Police Investigating Late Night Elizabeth Street Homicide

Utica Police are actively investigating a homicide that occurred late Sunday night on the 700 block of Elizabeth Street near Hubbell.

According to UPD Lieutenant Bryan Coromato, officers arrived on the scene and found an injured male who was treated by Utica Fire and transported to a local hospital.

The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital which were caused by gunfire.

If anyone has information related to this incident they are urged to contact the Utica Police Department at 315-223-3510. All calls can be kept confidential. WIBX will continue to provide more details as they become available.