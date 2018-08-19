Pearl Jam Depict Dead Donald Trump on Poster

Pearl Jam continued their high-profile protest against Donald Trump with a poster, designed by bassist Jeff Ament, which shows the U.S. president’s dead body being picked at by an eagle outside of a burning White House.

It follows the band’s use of a balloon that depicted Trump as a baby during their recent U.K. visit, and also comes after repeated anti-Trump statements from singer Eddie Vedder.

The poster was circulated to promote Pearl Jam’s show in Missoula, Mont., on Monday, which doubled as a fundraiser for the reelection of Democrat senator Jon Tester. In a sketch version released alongside artist Bobby Draws Skullz’ final work, Ament noted that he wanted to see Tester as “Evel Knievel on a tractor over the cesspool below.” “You know the deal," he said. "We’re at a tipping point and it’s time for action. Jon Tester is the real deal and nobody cares more about our country, and especially Montana.”

The artwork immediately drew anger from Tester’s Republican rival, Matt Rosendale, who called it “disgusting and reprehensible.” “It’s time for Jon Tester to denounce this act of violence and blatant display of extremism!” he added.

Pearl Jam

“The depiction of the skeletal remains of President Trump and a burning White House is reprehensible and shows just how completely unhinged and radicalized the far-left has become," a campaign spokesperson told NewsTalk KGVO .

At the London show that included the balloon flying outside, Vedder said that Trump was " actually bringing people together in a great way. When you get 250,000 protesters of all ages, cultures, different sexual orientations … you know, maybe he’s united people in a way that could be needed in the near future.”