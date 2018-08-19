Kid Champions Named in Herkimer County Fair Power Wheels Derby

Not a weekend in the summer goes by without a full slate of events. This weekend one of those events was the Herkimer County Fair. A great feature of the fair is the Kids Power Wheels Derby.

Young ones from two different age groups raced the classic motorized children's vehicles around the dirt track at the fairgrounds. Organizers broke down the age groups into 3-5 and 6-10.

In the 3-5 age group fans saw a tie between 4-year-old Tanner Keenly of Herkimer and 4-year-old Rocco Zangrilli of Marcy.

The winner in the 6-10 age group was 6-year-old Zandyr Hale of Ilion. Awards were also given away in the 'best of show' category. This is the second year the Power Wheels Derby was held.