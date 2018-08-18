Arm-Wrestling Competition a ‘Must-See’ Event at Guy’s Expo

The Guy's Expo , presented by Lincoln Davies, set for Saturday, September 22, 2018 at the Adirondack Bank Center Auditorium features a lot of interesting activities, but the arm-wrestling competition is a can't-miss deal.

The combatants are in it for pride and prizes, while fans love seeing the mano-a-mano spectacles of strength, pitting one individual against another in a battle of wills and power. The 2018 arm-wrestling event figures to be bigger and better than ever. More competitors, more divisions, and more prizes. Here are the main divisions:

MEN'S PRO DIVISION

*0-171 pounds, lefties

*172-209 pounds, lefties

*209+ pounds, lefties

*0-171 pounds, righties

*172-209 pounds, righties

*209+ pounds, righties

WOMEN'S PRO DIVISION

*0-154 pounds, lefties

*154+ pounds, lefties

*0-154 pounds, righties

*154+ pounds, righties

MEN'S AMATEUR DIVISION

*0-171 pounds, lefties

*172-209 pounds, lefties

*209+ pounds, lefties

*0-171 pounds, righties

*172-209 pounds, righties

*209+ pounds, righties

WOMEN'S AMATEUR DIVISION

*Open weight class

MEN'S MASTERS DIVISION

*Open weight class for both lefties and righties who are 49+

MEN'S & WOMEN'S NOVICE DIVISIONS

*All "Walk-ins" (ages 18+) are welcome and will be matched with closest-weight competitors.

Trophies will be awarded in some divisions for first and second place finishes, with third-place finishers earning medals.

Weigh-ins for competitors will occur at the Aud at 10:00 AM on September 22, the day of the Men's Expo.

Swifty's Restaurant & Pub will hold "flash trials" on September 21st.