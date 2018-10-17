Underwater Pumpkin Carving in Upstate New York: No Joke

You've dressed up in costumes at Halloween, you've experienced haunted hayrides, walked through corn mazes, and you've certainly carved pumpkins . But, you've probably never competed in UNDERWATER pumpkin carving.

The Annual Underwater Pumpkin Carving Contest, sponsored by the St. Lawrence Scuba Company is an interesting twist on the annual rite of creating jack-o-lanterns. The 2018 contest (the sixth overall) featured the artistic skills of 30 competitors. And it was all for a good cause--suicide prevention.

The scuba company's owner Jay Robbins lost a friend to suicide. This year's competition under the surface of Lake Ontario in Cape Vincent raised $400 and produced some real works of art.

There's a video here and many photographs of the event here . What's the most bizarre thing you've ever done underwater?