No One Won: Mega Millions Grows to Its Largest Jackpot EVER

If you didn't get a ticket for Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot, don't worry you can snag one for the next drawing.

I really do feel like this is a repeat of January 2015 when the Powerball jackpot grew and grew, and was over a billion dollars. Everyone had "Powerball Fever," even if you didn't really play the lottery. I don't normally buy tickets, but when the grand prize gets over half a billion dollars, you bet I do. Hey, all it takes is one, right??

No one won Tuesday's jackpot in the Mega Millions drawing, which means the prize is even bigger - We're talking about an estimated 868 MILLION DOLLARS!! And that could grow even more before the drawing on Friday. According to MegaMillions.com , the cash payout for a prize that big is still $494 million. That's almost half a billion dollars!

This is the biggest jackpot in Mega Millions history. According to MegaMillions.com , the old record was back on March 30, 2012 when the jackpot reached $656 million.

Even though no one won the grand prize, there were still a LOT of other big winners throughout the country. One ticket sold in Texas is worth $5 million, and eight other tickets hit the million dollar mark - One of those, was sold in New York.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing were:

3, 45, 49, 61, 69, Mega Ball: 9

The next drawing is this Friday - October 19th at 11pm.

GOOD LUCK!!

[MegaMillions.com]