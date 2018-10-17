Jeep Wranglers Being Recalled For Problem With Frame

Do you currently own a 2018 or 2019 Jeep Wrangler? If so, get ready for a recall.

According to SimpleMost , Fiat-Chrysler will soon be launching a recall that covers “certain” 2018-19 Wranglers because a faulty weld in the frame can cause a sudden crash:

More specifically, the documents state some of the vehicles may have been built “with a front bar bracket weld located off the seam potentially resulting in the bracket separating from the frame.” If that happens, there may be a reduction in steering response, resulting in a crash without warning."

Jeep Wrangler owners affected by the recall will be notified by the end of the year.