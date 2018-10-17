TV’s ‘Most Interesting Man in the World’ Coming to CNY

Actor Jonathan Goldsmith is best known as the dashing and mysterious "Most Interesting Man in the World" from the Dos Equis beer ads on television. This Friday, he's headed to Central New York and trading hops for a different kind of pops, in a promotional appearance in a Syracuse suburb.

Instead of urging his friends to "stay thirsty," Goldsmith will be promoting Astral Tequila in an appearance at the big Liquor City spirits shop adjacent to the large Wegmans on Genesee Street in DeWitt . He'll be on hand from 4-6 pm giving folks a chance for a meet and greet and to try samples of "The Most Interesting Margarita."

He'll pose for pictures and autograph bottles of the booze.

The actor's 10-year run as a pitchman for Dos Equis ended in 2016, and he's now starring in a new TV campaign for Astral Tequila. His other acting credits include "Dallas," "Dynasty," "Gunsmoke," "Charlie's Angels," and "Knight Rider," among others.

