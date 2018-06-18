Florida Man Killed, One Injured In Thruway Crash

A tractor-trailer accident has slowed traffic on the New York State Thruway.

UPDATED 1:44 p.m.- State Police say a Florida man was killed Monday morning in a tractor-trailer accident on the Thruway in the Town of Schuyler.

Police say 49-year old Bruce Debraccio of Sarasota lost control of the tractor-trailer and struck the Route 5 overpass.

Debarccio was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle, 56-year old Valerie Martin, also from Sarasota, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the accident is continuing.

