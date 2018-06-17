15 Modern Hard Rock Songs You’ve Already Forgotten About

The 2000s was a fantastic period for heavy-based music. Young bands sprouted up one right after the other and were catapulted by healthy fanbases that thrived on discovering new music. From the refined edge of Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace to the youthful vigor of Anberlin and the Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, guitar-based music was pumping out hits left and right.

We’ve compiled a list of 17 songs that you may have forgotten about but have stood the test of time and are more than worthy of a revisit.

Flobots – "Handlebars"

Can you ride your bike with no handlebars?

Framing Hanley – "Lollipop"

This cover was inescapable during the summer of 2008. It would later be certified Gold.

Flyleaf – "All Around Me"

This was the song that brought Flyleaf to the mainstream.

AFI – "Miss Murder"

The punk band’s pivot to emo yielded the largest album cycle of their career.

The Almost – "Say This Sooner"

The Underoath drummer’s side project launched with an anthemic single whose video received notable airtime on MTV2 and Fuse.

Anberlin – "The Feel Good Drag"

This song put Anberlin on the radio; it was a massive milestone in their career.

Hollywood Undead – "No. 5"

Hollywood Undead became seemingly overnight sensations in 2008 with their debut LP, Swan Songs.

Rise Against – "The Good Left Undone"

This was Rise Against’s post-hardcore moment, and it burned bright as hell.

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus – "Face Down"

The band’s debut album, Don’t You Fake It, has been certified Platinum.

Skillet – "Monster"

Did you listen to rock radio in 2009? You probably heard this song at least once. Probably more than once.

Daughtry – "It’s Not Over"

The former American Idol contestant launched his post-contestant career into the stratosphere with his debut album.

Sick Puppies – "You’re Going Down"

This song was the band’s biggest hit.

Red – "Breathe Into Me"

“Breath into Me,” among a handful of other songs, helped launch Red’s career and place them as a hard rock mainstay.

Finch – "What It Is To Burn"

This song launched Finch to unapparelled heights. Unfortunately, they were never able to match its success.

30 Seconds to Mars – "The Kill"