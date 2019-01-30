Still looking for a breakout hit, CBS All Access will turn to the end of the world.

Entertainment Weekly reports that the streaming service — already the exclusive home to Star Trek: Discovery and The Good Fight — is producing a “10-episode event series” based on Stephen King’s classic novel of apocalyptic horror, The Stand . The gigantic novel (a cool 823 pages long, according to the never-wrong Wikipedia) previously served as the basis for a 1994 four-part miniseries on ABC that became a huge pop-culture event. A big-screen version had been rumored and developed for years, but it never came together — until now. As it turns out, this project evolved out of the unproduced theatrical feature. Its planned director, Josh Boone , will now direct this series.

Here was King’s statement about the news:

I’m excited and so very pleased that The Stand is going to have a new life on this exciting new platform. The people involved are men and women who know exactly what they’re doing; the scripts are dynamite. The result bids to be something memorable and thrilling. I believe it will take viewers away to a world they hope will never happen.

The new version of The Stand is expected in 2020. In the meantime, big-screen versions of King’s Pet Sematary and IT are both on the way later this year.