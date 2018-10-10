Hollywood today is a lot like the animal graveyard in Stephen King ’s 1983 novel: nothing stays dead for long. That’s true for horror movies, and especially so if it’s a King property. The latest spooky story to get the remake treatment is Mary Lambert’s 1989 Pet Sematary , based on King’s 1983 novel.

This version comes from the directing duo behind 2014’s Starry Eyes , Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer. Set in the modern day, the Creed family moves from Boston to a rural town in Maine for some nice peace and quiet. Ah, just look at the big open forest behind their new home, how lovely and calm! Oh just kidding; there’s a nearby cemetery full of dead animals who come back to life. The first trailer for the new Pet Sematary certainly makes this remake look pretty scary. You’ve got your jump scares, ominous screeching strings over the soundtrack, and children walking around in creepy animals masks – never a good sign.

Here’s the full synopsis:

Based on the seminal horror novel by Stephen King, Pet Sematary follows Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), who, after relocating with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall (John Lithgow), setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences.

For one, the cast is pretty solid. John Lithgow steps into the role of Jud Crandall, originally played by Fred Gwynne, and I’m excited to see Jason Clarke in a horror movie (he was recently in Winchester , but did anyone see Winchester ? Didn’t think so). I also hope this isn’t another brief, thankless role for Amy Seimetz , who unfortunately seems to pop up in roles as quickly as she disappears from them lately. As recent King adaptations go, let’s hope this is more of an IT than a Dark Tower . Pet Sematary hits theaters April 5, 2019.