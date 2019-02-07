‘Pet Sematary’ Trailer: Sometimes Dead Is Better

Here’s the new trailer for Pet Sematary , which returns this spring with a new cast and the same misspelled title. Based on the Stephen King novel, the film features a family beset by tragedy and reincarnated pets (and other stuff too). The book was first adapted the big screen in 1989, with a screenplay by King himself, and grossed nearly $60 million. (It was also followed by a sequel, Pet Sematary Two , in 1992.) Given how huge films based on King works have been lately, I suspect this film will do significantly better than that.

The directors of this new version, Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer, previously made the well-received indie horror film Starry Eyes. Here’s the official synopsis of their Pet Sematary :

Based on the seminal horror novel by Stephen King, Pet Sematary follows Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), who, after relocating with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall (John Lithgow), setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences.

Pet Sematary opens in theaters on April 5.