12-Year-Old Actor Reportedly Signs on for ‘The Shining’ Sequel

It's been nearly 40 years since Stanley Kubrick's film adaption of Stephen King's 1977 horror novel The Shining debuted in theaters. In 2013, King released its sequel, Doctor Sleep , which is now being readied for the silver screen. As the crew begins to build their cast, it's been reported that child actor Jacob Tremblay has landed a role.

TMZ reports that Tremblay ( The Smurfs 2 , Wonder , Room ) has scored a $100,000 deal for his role in the upcoming film. If this is true, he joins a cast that already includes Ewan McGregor as Danny Torrance, the now grown-up, supernaturally gifted son of Jack and Wendy Torrance (originally played by Jack Nicholson and Shelley DuVall). Bruce Greenwood, Rebecca Ferguson, Carl Lumbly, Alex Essoe and Zahn McClarnon have also been cast in key roles.

Dominik Magdziak, Getty Images

Doctor Sleep is being directed by Mike Flanagan, who already has experience handling a film adaptation of one of King's books, having directed the 2017 flick Gerald's Game . This was based off King's 1992 novel of the same name.

“It’s its own story and in a very specific way. If you’ve read the book, you know exactly why it’s so different but it’s quite a tightrope that we’re walking I think," said the director to Bloody Disgusting in October. "I’m having a great time doing it. I’m just going to get the movie out and then turn off the internet for two weeks and see how it all goes.”