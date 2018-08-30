Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler and Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt have teamed up to record a version of the Rolling Stones ' classic "Brown Sugar."

The track comes from Muscle Shoals … Small Town, Big Sound , a tribute to FAME Studios that's due on Sept. 28.

The album is the brainchild of Rodney Hall, the son of FAME owner Rick Hall, who died earlier this year. His idea was to have current artists cover songs that were birthed in the legendary Muscle Shoals, Ala., studio.

You can listen to Tyler and Bettencourt's "Brown Sugar" below.

In addition to Tyler and Bettencourt, Rodney and partner Keith Stegall brought in Kid Rock , Doobie Brother Tom Johnston, five-time Grammy winner Michael McDonald and many others for the project. Country star Alan Jackson tackles another Stones song from Sticky Fingers , "Wild Horses," while Jamey Johnson , Willie Nelson , Chris Stapleton and Lee Ann Womack recorded Bob Dylan 's "Gotta Serve Somebody."

You can see the track listing, as well as a trailer for the album, below.

“The sound is one-of-a-kind,” Rodney Hall said in a statement published at Billboard . “When younger artists hear all of the music that came out of here over the past five decades, they want to check it out. This album is special because it brings together artists that have been inspired by the magic of the Muscle Shoals Sound."

"Returning to Muscle Shoals to record a track at Fame Studios was like being given the chance to return to my youth for a day,” McDonald, who went to his soul roots for a version of Etta James ' "Cry Like a Rainy Day," said. “So much of the music that shaped my consciousness was recorded right here, on this spot, in this building and with, for the most part, these very musicians. It will always rank among my most cherished memories.”

Pre-orders of the album -- which start tomorrow -- come with an instant download of "Brown Sugar." A portion of the proceeds will go to the Grammy Foundation and the Muscle Shoals Music Foundation.

Watch the Trailer for 'Muscle Shoals ... Small Town, Big Sound'

'Muscle Shoals… Small Town, Big Sound' Track Listing

1. Keb' Mo', "Road of Love"

2. Grace Potter, "I'd Rather Go Blind"

3. Steven Tyler & Nuno Bettencourt, "Brown Sugar"

4. Jamey Johnson, Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton & Lee Ann Womack, "Gotta Serve Somebody"

5. Demi Lovato, "I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You)"

6. Kid Rock, "Snatching It Back"

7. Aloe Blacc, "I'll Take You There"

8. Michael McDonald, "Cry Like a Rainy Day"

9. Vince Gill & Wendy Moten, 'True Love"

10. Alison Krauss, "Come and Go Blues"

11. Mike Farris & the Blind Boys of Alabama, "Respect Yourself"

12. Eli "Paperboy" Reed, Steal Away

13. Alan Jackson, "Wild Horses"

14. Brently Stephen Smith, "Mustang Sally"

15. Chord Overstreet, "We've Got Tonight"

16. Tom Johnston & Delbert Mcclinton, "Givin' It Up for Your Love"