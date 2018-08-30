Pack To School Drive Draws Huge CNY Crowd

Kids from all over CNY stood out in the hot weather to get the school supplies that will get them off on the right foot this coming school year.

The Pack to School Drive hosted by 96.1 The Eagle, Lite 98.7, WIBX News Radio 950 AM, WOUR 96.9, and Big Frog 104 together with Fidelis Care worked to bring school supplies to those in need. We asked our many loyal listeners to help by donating backpacks filled with school supplies.

We are happy to say that thanks to our generous and kind community stepping forward in a big way, we collected thousands of school supplies here at our station. The generosity over-whelmed us, but once again it reminds us what a great community we have here in the Mohawk Valley.

At 10 AM people were already lined up to receive backpacks filled with school supplies and we helped over 160 children in our community receive the proper start they need to the school year. This venture could not have been possible without the help of CNY and Fidelis Care for helping with this event.