It is truly hard to believe (at least for an old like me) that Blade opened in theaters 20 years ago this month. But, sadly, that is true. It was August in 1998 when Wesley Snipes gave the world his version of Marvel ’s famous vampire hunter. The film arrived at arguably the superhero genre’s absolute lowest point; Batman had just dealt with cold puns and giant codpieces and Marvel had yet to produce a single substantial hit. But then Blade arrived and became a surprise success for New Line, prompting several sequels (including Guillermo del Toro’s Blade II , possibly the best Marvel movie not made by Marvel Studios), and finally igniting Hollywood interest in the House of Ideas. X-Men would follow a couple years later, and then Spider-Man after that. The rest was history.

But the Blade franchise may not be a thing of the past for much longer. Vice spoke with Snipes for the film’s anniversary and he revealed that he’s been developing two different potential Blade 4 s. Both, Snipes claims, “fit perfectly” into the Marvel Cinematic Universe :

All the main execs [at Marvel] and my team, we’ve been discussing for the past two years. Everyone’s enthusiastic about it, everybody gets it. But they got a business to run and they gotta square the things that they gotta figure out before they can get to it, I guess. In the meantime, we got a business to run and our own slate of things to do.

Snipes added that these ideas, whatever they are, would make the first Blade trilogy look like “child’s play compared to what we can do now.” You heard him, my dudes: Blades vs. Chucky is CONFIRMED for Blade 4.