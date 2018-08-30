Dokken Without Dokken Reveal Debut Album Plans

George Lynch revealed the new name of the band featuring himself, Jeff Pilson and Mick Brown – the original lineup of Dokken except for frontman Don Dokken himself.

The End, who were originally called Super Stroke , is rounded out by former Lynch Mob and current Warrant singer Robert Mason. The band is working on its debut album, which is tentatively expected in February.

“Jeff and I spent a lot of time crafting the songs, as we did in the Dokken days,” Lynch told 94.9 & 104.5 The Rock in a new interview. “I think there’s quite a bit of ‘70s art rock going on in some of these songs, which is pretty cool. It’s got the usual groove, heavy rock thing, melodic rock thing, it’s got all that. But it’s also for that ‘70s ELO , Elton John [thing]: just really interesting, intelligent, classic changes.”

You can listen to the interview below.

“It doesn't sound like Dokken, it doesn't sound like LP [Lynch/Pilson], it doesn't sound like Lynch Mob," Lynch noted. "It has elements of all that, obviously. … It's me and Jeff sitting at his studio working it out, so what you're going to get is really that, with Robert Mason on top of it.”

Lynch called singer Mason "a monster." "Robert's been doing Lynch Mob shows this year with us," he said. "I'd forgotten how powerful he is. Unbelievable singer.”

Earlier this year Mason said the End were in no way “Dokken with me stapled to it." “I love what they did, and I was a fan – I still am," he explained. "That wasn't something that I wanted to do. And thankfully, when Jeff and George started playing me demos and their early ideas, it doesn't sound like that. …We're just making music and having fun, but we are having fun being creative with each other again. And I pray that that translates into the final product and that people will just embrace that."