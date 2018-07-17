Smashing Pumpkins Kick Off 2018 U.S. Tour: Videos, Set List

The partial reunion of the Smashing Pumpkins’ classic lineup performed the first show of their Shiny and Oh So Bright tour in Arizona last night, delivering a 31-track set that reflected heavily on their legacy.

You can see videos and the full set list below.

Only one of the upcoming album's eight new tracks, “Solara,” made the cut (the other seven haven't been released yet), while David Bowie, Fleetwood Mac and Led Zeppelin covers appeared among their own classics.

The show opened with a three-minute video exploring the band's past, before frontman Billy Corgan appeared to perform “Disarm” alone. Before “Zero,” there was a monologue that might sum up the ethos of the evening and included the lines “Let’s go back to your beginnings as I shall go back to mine … but then again that’s why we’re here, no past, no future.”

After running a brief teaser video ahead of last night's concert, and posting a picture of himself ready to perform, Corgan appeared to have decided to leave the after-show commentary to fans. The vast majority of those who posted said they’d enjoyed the performance, with many describing it as their best ever, and others comparing it favorably to past performances.

After reuniting the original lineup of guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin, but not bassist D’Arcy Wretsky, Corgan admitted he’d taken some wrong turns in his career.

“If I kept my mouth shut, and if I kept my band together, we’d be playing a lot bigger venues and we would be a lot more successful, and we’d be in somebody’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” he said.

Noting he had become a “bitter contrarian” he added, “To my discredit, I didn’t realize that that formula only works if you’re winning commercially.” Once interest began to wane, he said he’d become “just a jerk with a bad message.”

The Shiny And Oh So Bright tour runs until Sept. 7.