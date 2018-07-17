Kiss Announce 40th Anniversary Ultra-Premium Trading Cards

Kiss announced a 40th-anniversary set of trading cards, which will arrive in October. The series will be delivered by Dynamite Entertainment, four decades after Donruss released the first cards in 1978.

“Dynamite Entertainment is bringing a Deluxe-Premiere trading card set to specialty retailers this fall,” the company said in a statement, “featuring a select group of Kiss’ fan-favorite photos and artists portraying the world-renown rock band in all their glory, plus Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley signed cards!”

The cards include an 18-card base set, plus chase cards consisting of six autographed cards, three black-and-white art cards, nine-card puzzle cards, two box-topper special cards and hand-drawn original art signed sketch cards. Autographed cards include color ink or an "ultra-rare, gold ink signature."

They will be available in foil packs that include two base cards, two sketch cards, one art Card, one puzzle card and one a autographed card. Specially designed boxes include 12 foil packs.

“Kiss trading cards are some of the most collectible memorabilia out there, they’ve been around since the early days of the band," bassist Gene Simmons. "These new cards add to the tradition and the lore of Kiss, and I can’t wait for fans to get their hands on them.”

Dynamite is also launching a new comic book series starring Kiss, Blood and Stardust, that will premiere in October. According to a press release, "an immortal cabal is taking the lives of innocents and the only ones who can stop them are Kiss! The only problem: They are dead. And now they have to make a deal with a demon to save their souls and return to Earth to fight evil!"