Power Outages for Utica Area – July 17, 2018

About a thousand Utica-area National Grid customers are waking up Tuesday morning without power.

According to the utility's website, there were some 3,000 customers in the dark this morning. However, as of 7:45 this morning, the number of Oneida County customers without power was down to 2,200.

Other scattered outages are affecting customers in the McConnellsville and Blossvale communities - just northwest of Rome.

The estimated restoration time for service restoration in Oneida County is noon today.

The outage seems to impacting our radio towers, too.

Andrew Derminio and I opened the Keeler in the Morning Show with news and sports, and the outage seemed to have hit our area, or our equipment just as we were preparing to start the show. Hang with us, our engineer is working on it and we'll be back on the air as soon as possible.

Get up to information on power outages throughout Central New York; where it’s out and when it’ll be restored with National Grid’s Power Outage Map.

National Grid also offers text alerts on the latest efforts to restore power.

To receive free text message alerts and updates, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743). E-mail alerts are available to customers who create an online profile on the company’s website. All alert services can be started and stopped at the customer’s request.

You can even report power outages or get the latest information at National Grid’s website.

Power Outage Preparation: