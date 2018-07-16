Get A Premium McDonald’s Burger Or Chicken Sandwich For Just $1

Your summer is about to sizzle up on the savings. McDonald's has just launched a really sweet deal for the summer of 2018.

Now until September 30th, SlickDeals reports you can buy any premium burger or chicken sandwich at McDonald's for just $1. Depending on your location, some of these items (like the Artisan Grilled Chicken sandwich) can cost upwards of $5. The only options not available through the coupon are Signature Crafted Sandwiches and the Double Quarter Pounder Cheeseburger.

To take part, all you have to do is download the app, go to the deals section, and select $1 sandwich. Here's the best part: it's not just one coupon for one sandwich, through the app you get one coupon per day and they're only good once per day until September 30th.