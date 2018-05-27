Rolling Stones Discuss Pre-Show Rituals

Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger and drummer Charlie Watts discussed their pre-show rituals in a new interview to key up the latest dates of their current No Filter tour.

“Backstage before the show, I like to relax and chill out,” Jagger told AP (via NME). “Just before the show, I get all like, ‘Ahh!’ So, sometimes I like to get everybody out of the room for a minute and just calm down and do my singing. I have Bob Marley things that I kind of sometimes do and move around to. And then I do a dance warm-up. I do a couple of, like, current tunes for a dance warm-up.”

In a recent tweet, Jagger showed what those “current tunes” might include with a video of him dancing to the Joey Purp song “Girls @.”

[embed]https://twitter.com/MickJagger/status/996359612407443457[/embed]

Watts revealed that his ritual was a little less energetic and involved spending time with guitarist Keith Richards. “I usually play Duke Ellington, and then I go into Keith, who plays Little Richard, usually," he said.