Bradley Cooper and Clint Eastwood might be getting ready to team up again. Eastwood has had his eye on The Mule, a movie based on an article published in 2014 that told the story of a man who unwittingly became a drug mule by taking a job where he simply drives a car from place to place, no questions asked. Cooper is currently in talks to play opposite Eastwood, who plans to act and direct in their first collaboration since American Sniper.

According to Variety, no deal has been set yet, but Eastwood has had Cooper in mind for a while:

The movie is based on a 2014 New York Times Magazine feature by Sam Dolnick and follows Earl Stone (Eastwood), a man in his 80s who is broke, alone, and facing foreclosure of his business when he is offered a job that simply requires him to drive — easy enough. But unbeknownst to Earl, he’s signed on as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel, and also hit the radar of hard-charging DEA agent Colin Bates (Cooper).