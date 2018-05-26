What’s Leaving Netflix: June 2018

You know the drill: Every month Netflix adds tons of new titles to their streaming library, and so must the great purge commence. Dozens of movies and shows expire from Netflix each month, entering a void from which they may or may not return. Bad news: Several of your favorite titles are leaving Netflix in June. Good news: Consider this your official head’s up — you have a few weeks or so to watch these before they disappear.

The most popular movie leaving Netflix in June is Captain America: Civil War, so if you want to relive Marvel’s epic battle before Thor: Ragnarok arrives next month, you might wanna get on that pretty soon. Other notable titles expiring next month include classics like Bonnie & Clyde and Men in Black, along with all eight seasons of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. Read on for the full list of moves and shows leaving Netflix in June:

June 1

50 First Dates
8 Mile
Gridiron Gang
J. Edgar
Men in Black
My Left Foot
Neerja
Out of the Dark
Princess Kaiulani
The Angry Birds Movie
The Brothers Grimm
The Spy Next Door
The Young Victoria
Training Day
Untraceable
Vice
What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy
While You Were Sleeping

June 2

Shark Men: Season 3

June 8

Grace of Monaco

June 9

The Trials of Muhammad Ali

June 10

Bonnie & Clyde

June 15

Drillbit Taylor
Naz & Maalik
The Giver
The Great Gatsby
Underdogs

June 16

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8
Backstreet Boys: Show ’Em What You’re Made Of
Curious George
Super

June 18

Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3

June 20

Cake

June 21

Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6

June 22

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For

June 23

Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle

June 25

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War

June 26

Alpha and Omega

June 29

Bad Grandpa

June 30

On Golden Pond

