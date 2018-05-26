Every Star Wars Movie Ranked From Worst to First

When I was a kid there were three Star Wars movies. When I was a teenager, there were six. Now there are 11, thanks to this week’s release of Solo: A Star Wars Story, with more coming every single year. (Next up: Boba Fett!) Under Disney’s ownership, Star Wars has expanded into an entire cinematic universe. Or at least a galaxy. So why not rank them all?

The only rule for inclusion on this list was theatrical films only. It didn’t seem fair to compare Rogue One to Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure. Maybe we should have (Caravan did play in theaters in Europe, after all) but we didn’t. (Count your blessings, Rogue One! You’re lucky.) These are specifically the 11 theatrical Star Wars features, from worst to first. We can rank the TV stuff another time. (1: The Star Wars Holiday Special, 2: Everything Else.)