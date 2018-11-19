Rolling Stones Announce 2019 U.S. ‘No Filter’ Tour

The Rolling Stones will bring their No Filter tour to stadiums across the U.S. beginning in the spring.

The run will mark their first concerts in the States since the shows surrounding the Desert Trip festival in October 2016. The news comes a few weeks after speculation about a tour began when their logo was spotted during football games in Denver and Foxborough, Mass.

You can see the list of dates below.

“It’s a thrill when we play stadiums in the States,” said Mick Jagger in a statement , “the energy is always amazing!”

“I’ve always loved playing the States," Keith Richards added. "It’s a great crowd.”

They'll hit 13 stadiums across the country, beginning on April 20, when they play Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. They'll close it out on June 21 at Chicago's Soldier Field. Tickets for all dates go on sale Nov. 30 at 10AM local time.

The No Filter tour was launched in Europe in September 2017, with a second leg on that continent taking place this past summer. While the Stones have been committed to touring, there's still no news of the album featuring all-new material that they've been promising for years. They released an album of blues covers, Blue & Lonesome , in 2016, but the only original material they've put out since 2005's A Bigger Bang have been two new tracks found on the 2012 GRRR! compilation.

Hopes were raised in September when Jagger released a video of himself playing harmonica parts on what he said were "new tunes." In February, Richards was reported as saying , “We have some stuff down, which is very interesting. It’s more difficult for us to write together the further apart we are, but it also has its benefits in that we come back to it from a different angle.”

Rolling Stones No Filter 2019 North American Tour

4/20 – Miami Gardens, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

4/24 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

4/28 – Houston, TX@ NRG Stadium

5/7 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

5/11 – Pasadena, CA @ The Rose Bowl

5/18 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

5/22 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

5/26 – Denver, CO @ Broncos Stadium at Mile High

5/31 – Washington, D.C. @ FedExField

6/4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

6/8 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

6/13 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

6/21 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field