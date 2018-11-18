Ozzy Osbourne Guitarists Ranked

What does it take to be a great Ozzy guitarist? It's a tough gig. Every guitarist to join Ozzy Osbourne's band is stepping into the dark shoes of Black Sabbath 's Tony Iommi , who was not just an amazing player, but had an incredibly distinct style, was one of the best songwriters in rock and roll history and was also quietly charismatic.

In the gallery below, we ranked everyone to spend a significant amount of time in Ozzy's solo band, whether it was just a few days (like Bernie Torme, who replaced Randy Rhoads immediately after his death), or just one album (like Alice In Chains ' Jerry Cantrell who played on the Under Covers album). We didn't include Steve Vai or Alex Skoknick -- they are obviously amazing players, but didn't figure significantly into Ozzy's story.