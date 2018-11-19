Oneida Pop Warner Cheer Team Advances to National Competition

It's an early Christmas present for one Oneida Pop Warner cheer team. You may recall the group sent 4 squads to the Eastern Region Championships in New Jersey. One of those squads is now off to Disney World for a Cheerleading Championship.

Coach Stephanie Wickham and her Jr Pee Wee cheer team of Olivia Anania, Natalia Chevez, Hayleigh Cimpi, Giulianna Ferrucci, Skye Lighthall, Berlyn Schroeter, and Allison Vanderworken placed 2nd at those Regionals. The girls will spend December 3 thru the 7 will spend Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championships.

The group is using a Go Fund Me page to raise funds for the trip to Disney's ESPN World Wide Leader in Sports. The money will cover travel expenses, lodging, and meals. For more information contact Jessica Watson at 315-404-2809.

