AAA: More Than 54 Million Americans To Travel For Thanksgiving
AAA is predicting over 54 million Americans will be traveling 50 miles or more from home for the Thanksgiving Holiday.
That's a nearly five-percent increase over last year and the most since 2005.
AAA Northeast General Manager Ed Welsh says the vast majority of travelers -- 48.5 million --- will be going by car.
“Consumers have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season: higher wages, more disposable income and rising levels of household wealth,” said Welsh. “This is translating into more travelers kicking off the holiday season with a Thanksgiving getaway, building on a positive year for the travel industry.”
Welsh says higher gas prices aren't keeping travelers home.
The national average of $2.62 gallon is 20 cents higher than a year ago and the highest Thanksgiving price in four years.
The Thanksgiving holiday period is defined as Wednesday, November 21st to Sunday, November 25th.