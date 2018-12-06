Roger Waters Could Guest With Nick Mason’s Band

Nick Mason said there's a possibility former Pink Floyd bandmate Roger Waters could make a guest appearance at one of his upcoming shows, though he wasn’t banking on it.

The drummer recently debuted his new band, Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets , and later confirmed a North American tour from March 12 until April 22 next year.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone , he said he’d spoken to both Waters and David Gilmour before launching the project. “I thought that would be good manners,” he explained. “I don’t think it was a matter of getting permission or anything, but what was great was that they were really encouraging.”

Waters, Mason noted, “said that he might come and guest for a song or two, but I’m not holding my breath on that. We can worry about guest stars when we are a bit further down the line.”

He added that "there’s a lot of enthusiasm from the band, which is the main driver. As long as someone thinks we could sell some tickets, we’ll absolutely go there. I think from my point of view, it is also the opportunity to go to places we never played as Pink Floyd, in particular South America. There’s such a fan base there and I’d really love to go there and do some shows.”

Mason restated his determination to focus on Floyd’s early work, even if invited to deliver sets of material written after The Dark Side of the Moon . “I’m close to saying it’s not possible,” he said. “But to some extent, I’m sticking with what I feel, which is to do something a little bit different. I think it could be possible to do something later, but only if we put a completely different spin and modified it in some way. As I was saying, I can’t get enormously enthusiastic about doing a definitive version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ or a definitive version of ‘Money’ or whatever.”

He also discussed the possibility of Pink Floyd releasing an expanded version of their 1977 album Animals , having previously said there were some problems with the project. “I think it will eventually happen,” he said. “It’s just sort of slow because of differences of opinion about how to do it or what to put on it, but I’m sure it will eventually happen. Of all our albums that have been re-released, that’s the one that would benefit the most from a sort of reworking.”