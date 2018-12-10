Nick Mason Calls the David Gilmour-Roger Waters Feud ‘Silly’

As Nick Mason continues to revisit Pink Floyd 's earliest days, he's also thinking about the long-running dispute between Roger Waters and David Gilmour . The drummer said he wishes they would put aside their differences before it's too late, although Mason stopped short of calling for a reunion.

“I live in hope,” he told Rolling Stone . “I mean, I don’t think we’re going to tour as Pink Floyd again. But it would seem silly at this stage of our lives to still be fighting.”

As Mason sees it, Waters "doesn't really respect David" because Waters "feels that writing is everything." He's also apparently still upset with Gilmour's decision to revive Pink Floyd in the mid-'80s.

“I think it rankles with Roger that he made a sort of error in a way that he left the band assuming that without him it would fold,” he continued. “It’s a constant irritation, really, that he’s still going back to it. I’m hesitant to get too stuck into this one, just because it’s between the two of them rather than me. I actually get along with both of them, and I think it’s really disappointing that these rather elderly gentlemen are still at loggerheads.”

Mason is bringing a new band that's devoted to Pink Floyd's pre- Dark Side of the Moon material to North America next year . He's said that Saucerful of Secrets has the blessing of both Waters and Gilmour, adding that Waters has said "he might come and guest for a song or two, but I’m not holding my breath on that."

Pink Floyd Solo Albums Ranked