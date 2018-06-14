Nick Mason Announces Solo Box Set, ‘Unattended Luggage’

Former Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason will release a solo box set, Unattended Luggage, on Aug. 31.

The collection includes 1981’s Fictitious Sports, 1985’s Profiles – which features his old bandmate David Gilmour – and the 1987 movie soundtrack White of the Eye.

“These recordings hold a very special place for me in my musical life," Mason said in a statement. "Fictitious Sports developed initially from working with Mike Mantler, Carla Bley and Robert Wyatt on a couple of their projects, and benefited enormously from a whole crew of great musicians that I was introduced to by them at Grog Kill Studios in Woodstock. Profiles and White of the Eye were an extension of working with Rick Fenn on some advertising and short documentary film soundtracks, which then developed into something more."

Mason said after hearing the tracks 30 years later, he's "delighted they are getting the reissue treatment. I’m rather hoping that sales will be sufficient to damage the market in the original rare vinyl versions!” The box set is available for pre-order now in triple-vinyl and triple-CD editions. You can see the track listing below.

Mason recently announced that his band Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets, who perform early Pink Floyd material, will tour Europe and the U.K. starting on Sept. 2 and ending on Sept. 29.

Nick Mason, 'Unattended Luggage' Track Listing

Disc 1: 'Fictitious Sports'

1. “Can't Get My Motor to Start”

2. “I Was Wrong”

3. “Siam”

4. “Hot River”

5. “Boo to You Too”

6. “Do Ya?”

7. “Wervin’

8. “I’m a Mineralist”

Disc 2: 'Profiles'

1. “Malta”

2. “Lie for a Lie”

3. “Rhoda”

4. “Profiles, Pts.1 & 2”

5. “Israel”

6. “And the Address”

7. “Mumbo Jumbo”

8. “Zip Code”

9. “Black Ice”

10. “At the End of the Day”

11. “Profiles, Pt.3”