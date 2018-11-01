Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets to Tour North America in 2019

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason is bringing his Saucerful of Secrets band to North America in 2019.

The dates mark his first shows on this continent since the conclusion of Pink Floyd's 1994 tour in support of The Division Bell .

“With the help of some like-minded friends, I have embarked on a voyage of discovery of the music that was the launch pad of Pink Floyd and my working life,” Mason said in a press release. “It seems too early to retire, and I missed the interaction with other musicians.”

The band, which recently concluded a string of dates in Europe , is fronted by Gary Kemp of Spandau Ballet, and also includes Pink Floyd touring bassist Guy Pratt. Guitarist Lee Harris and keyboardist Dom Beken round out the group. Perhaps not surprisingly given the name of the band, the set list focuses on Pink Floyd's Syd Barrett and pre- The Dark Side of the Moon eras.

The Saucerful of Secrets tour will begin on March 12 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver, and wrap up on April 22 at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. Depending on the location, tickets go on sale either Nov. 5 at 10AM local time or Nov. 9 at 10AM local time. You can see the dates below and get full details regarding tickets at Live Nation .

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets 2019 North American Tour

3/12 -- Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

3/13 -- Seattle, WA @ The Paramount

3/15 -- San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

3/16 -- Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

3/19 -- Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

3/21 -- Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

3/24 -- Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

3/25 -- Houston, TX @ Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

3/27 -- Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie

Gleason Theater

3/29 -- Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

3/31 -- St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

4/1 -- Milwaukee, Wi @ The Riverside Theater

4/3 -- Minneapolis, MS @ Orpheum Theatre

4/4 -- Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

4/5 -- Indianapolis, IN @ The Old National Centre

4/7 -- Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

4/8 -- Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

4/9 -- Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

4/11 -- Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center

4/12 -- Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre

4/13 -- Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

4/15 -- Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts

4/16 -- Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

4/18 -- New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

4/22 -- Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall